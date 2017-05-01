Bug-O Systems to be Spotlighted on Manufacturing Marvels

This segment on the Fox Business Network will explain their dedication in creating products for industrial welding and cutting.

May 1, 2017

Bug-O Systems (Canonsburg, PA) will be showcased in a production of Manufacturing Marvels® on May 5 in the 8:30 pm to 8:45 pm CST time period on the Fox Business Network. As a global pioneer in automated welding, Bug-O Systems’ segment will explain their dedication in creating products for industrial welding and cutting. A family-owned American manufacturer since 1948, they have been designing machines that are used for many different types of applications in various industries, from shipbuilding, transportation and pipe welding to construction and fabrication. With a worldwide network of distributors and technical regional managers, this company takes great pride in their products manufactured right here in America, with a three-year warranty and our technical support to clients.

www.bugo.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking
May 1 - 3, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
Discover More With Mazak Midwest
May 2 - 4, 2017
Mazak Midwest Technology Center – Schaumburg, IL
FABTECH Mexico 2017
May 2 - 4, 2017
Cintermex – Monterrey, Mexico
Surface Texture and Tribology Workshop
May 9 - 10, 2017
Michigan Metrology – Livonia, MI
Coil Processing Technical Training Seminar
May 9, 2017
Hyatt Rosemont Convention Center – Chicago, IL
See All Events »
Social Media