Bug-O Systems to be Spotlighted on Manufacturing Marvels

Bug-O Systems (Canonsburg, PA) will be showcased in a production of Manufacturing Marvels® on May 5 in the 8:30 pm to 8:45 pm CST time period on the Fox Business Network. As a global pioneer in automated welding, Bug-O Systems’ segment will explain their dedication in creating products for industrial welding and cutting. A family-owned American manufacturer since 1948, they have been designing machines that are used for many different types of applications in various industries, from shipbuilding, transportation and pipe welding to construction and fabrication. With a worldwide network of distributors and technical regional managers, this company takes great pride in their products manufactured right here in America, with a three-year warranty and our technical support to clients.

www.bugo.com