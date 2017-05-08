Ceramic Milling Tools for Difficult-to-Machine Materials

By achieving high milling productivity and cost savings on difficult-to-machine materials, the phase-toughened ceramic insert grade XSYTIN-1 from Greenleaf can provide machine shops with a competitive advantage.

In Booth 5317, Greenleaf Corporation (Saegertown, PA) will feature live demonstrations of their full line of carbide and ceramic inserts and cutting tools, their Excelerator® Milling system and their phase-toughened ceramic insert grade XSYTIN®-1. They will also host a lunch-and-learn event in the Manufacturing Brilliance Theater at the show venue on Tuesday, May 16. The presentation, titled “Optimize Productivity with Advanced Ceramic Cutting Tools,” will focus on employing the latest ceramic cutting tool technology as a differentiator in difficult-to-machine materials to achieve productivity and cost savings initiatives.

