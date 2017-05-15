Chicago Pneumatic Launches New Website

This intuitive site learns user needs and preferences over time to guide them more effectively in their choice of power tools, construction tools and compressors.

Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, LLC (Rock Hill, SC) has launched a new website to make it easier for customers to find the right tool for the job within their extensive portfolio of power tools, construction tools and compressors. In addition to a fresh look and more modern design, the website features new content and improved site architecture for an enhanced browsing experience.

“Our new website is fresh and intuitive and it has been created to improve our relationships with customers online,” explains Eva Marie, their global communication and brands manager. “It acts as a one-stop resource by providing useful and timely information and is capable of learning customer preferences to help them choose the best tool for the job.” For example, from the Power Tools landing page, users are able to use one-click navigation to find a specific product, access expert advice, locate their nearest distributor or browse an online catalog. There is also a quick search function to help visitors pull up relevant information using a keyword or product reference number.

The Power Tools section also hosts a wealth of information to support customers in their buying decision. The Expert Corner area contains everything from top tips on product selection to maintenance advice, as well as information about the correct use and application of power tools to protect operator wellbeing. Other helpful sections include a geolocator, latest news and events, and contact information.

This new website has been designed for ease of use and speed of access, regardless of whether it is browsed from a laptop, desktop, tablet or mobile phone, ensuring a better experience for professionals on the go. It is more responsive to local customer needs, with content available to view in ten different languages and sharing via social networks much easier to achieve. The new site will facilitate communication with users across the world in 14 countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Nordic/Baltic, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. With improved navigation and accessibility, this website is a tool that brings the company closer to their customers.

Furthermore, the new site also learns user needs and preferences over time and is capable of guiding users more effectively in their choice of tool within the company’s brand portfolio.

www.cp.com