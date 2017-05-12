Cloud-Based ERP for Small to Medium Sized Custom Manufacturers

Version 9.0 VISUAL ERP manufacturing software from Synergy Resources helps custom fabrication shops of all sizes become more efficient and productive, particularly in the areas of pricing and cost visibility, scheduling, and managing quality.

In Booth 5828, Synergy Resources (Central Islip, NY) will display Protected Flow Manufacturing (PFM) software for simple and powerful shop floor scheduling using any ERP. PFM software will virtually eliminate weekly / daily “Sales/Production” meetings where many departments get together and spend a lot of time figuring out which orders will make it on-time, which ones will be late, and those to prioritize – the unfortunate result of which is often having to call certain customers to tell them their orders will be late! Different than traditional “scheduling” software, PFM uses Dynamic Priorities to show which order is the most important job/workorder to be worked on now – in the entire shop, or in any department, workcenter, cell, or resource, without having to run a scheduling program to do it. Priorities are always up to the second and real-time.

PFM highlights which orders are most at risk of being late so the shop can get in front of them and take corrective action before it is too late. Its Planning functionality shows which jobs are in danger of being late in the future by simulating the day-to-day execution of the jobs/workorders. These are highlighted to show material and/or capacity issues that – if not addressed before that future moment – will indeed cause orders to be late. PFM uses the power of Little’s Law – a proven LEAN concept that less WIP means whatever is in WIP moves through much faster – to achieve shorter lead times, improved on-time delivery, and happier customers (not to mention more dollars to the bottom-line). Using the Protected Flow Manufacturing shop floor execution and planning system, small to medium manufacturing companies are delivering their orders to their customers on-time, in less time, every time.

Also on display will be easy, flexible and functionally-rich Version 9.0 VISUAL ERP manufacturing software that helps manufacturers of all sizes become more efficient and productive, particularly in the areas of pricing and cost visibility, scheduling, and managing quality. Its unique colorful interface allows a user to get more information in a single glance than many screens and reports of older style record-based layouts, with a perfect combination of easy to learn and deep functionality. Shops can serve their customers faster, with better information, while at the same time increasing throughput, productivity and profits. With VISUAL, shops can see more at the click of a mouse than they could in hours with other systems. Whether converting a quote to an order, viewing Work Order cost detail, or checking the scheduled finished finish date for any customer’s order, they can quickly get any information in micro-seconds.

Getting to the data is easy, fast, secure, and reliable, and eliminates “islands of information.” VISUAL spans a manufacturer’s entire business cycle, from the initial prospect contact, through quoting, orders, manufacturing planning, purchasing, production, scheduling, shipping, all the way to costing and financials. ECN/ECOs, Revision Control, Mid-WIP Inspections, RMAs, Lot/ Serial Control, Dimensional Inventory tracking, PO Requisitions, AVLs, even Vendor RFQs are all built in to gain a distinct advantage over the competition:

(1) Price: Accurate, true, actual cost information so shops can quote or set prices with complete confidence. Throughput Tools, allow shops to see how to best prioritize production to maximize their profitability for a given day, week, or month.

(2) Delivery: Keep customer promises, even reduce lead times further and still have the fastest response time in your industry using VISUAL’s patented scheduling tools: Infinite, Finite, Forward, Backward, and Lean Scheduling provide the tools needed to execute on time, every time. Know what’s late – a mouse click uncovers why it’s late: is it a bottleneck caused by people, machines, or material and how to fix it immediately to get the work back on schedule?

(3) Quality: Whether a shop needs to comply with Quality Management standards (ISO9001, AS9100, ISO 13485, etc.) or just believe – like Deming did – that better quality means higher productivity, lower costs and happier customers, then they will love what this system can do for their reputation. VISUAL helps manufacturers comply with all Quality Assurance standards by providing the tools for Total Quality Management Improvement Programs, including:

Customer Feedback (how do our customers rate us)

Supplier Performance and Rating

Employee involvement and input

Inspection: incoming, in-process, Final Assembly & Test, etc.

Non-Conformances/Corrective Action Reporting and Management

Equipment Maintenance – planned and unplanned

Gage and Tool Tracking and Calibration

Material Defects

SPC/RRNOVA/FEMA’s, and more

Synergy Resources, 320 Carleton Avenue, Suite 6200, Central Islip, NY 11722, 631-665-2050, Fax: 631-665-2084, synergyresources.net.