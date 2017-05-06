Comprehensive ERP Software for Small to Mid-Sized Shops

In Booth 5031, JobBOSS (Bloomington, MN), a leading provider of comprehensive ERP software systems for small and medium-sized manufacturing businesses, announces the general availability of JobBOSS 12.0, a major underlying software infrastructure technology upgrade with dozens of usability improvements and bug fixes. The system is rebuilt for more rapid, incremental enhancements that ensure users have the most flexible ERP shop management software at their disposal, now and in the future. Over 1.2 million lines of code have been updated in the core platform as a launch pad for accelerating ongoing improvements to the core software, mobile solutions and third party integrations. JobBOSS 12.0 allows faster development, quicker releases and integration with a broader spectrum of best-in-class software partners. Users will find a redesigned look and feel featuring over 700 screens updated with consistent icons, buttons and labels.

“To use a metaphor, the ‘house of JobBOSS’ has just completed a foundational upgrade with new wiring, plumbing, bug extermination, paint job and landscaping,” stated Logan Paquin, their director of product management. “It has a more modern, clean look, but more importantly, it provides a strong and flexible platform we can continue to add functionality and improvements to for years to come.”

JobBOSS, 3600 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN 55431, 800-777-4334, www.jobboss.com.