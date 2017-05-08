Connecting Machines, Connecting People: Re-Connecting Meaning with Work

With FreePoint tools, users can connect any machine to the cloud simply and cost effectively – regardless of machine type, brand or age, and without any modification to the machine, the control, or the processes or IT system – often for less than $1,000 and one hour installation time.

The three biggest challenges facing most North American manufacturers today are cost competition from low cost regions, the cost of replacing legacy equipment, and the difficulty attracting and retaining young workers. In Booth 5843, FreePoint™ Technologies Inc. (London, ON) addresses these challenges by connecting machines to your data base and connecting your people with actionable information. Once connected, cloud-based ShiftWorx software can be used to create reports, dashboards, and KPIs to make information available to everyone on the plant floor.

During the show, visitors can see how simple it is to connect legacy equipment to ShiftWorx and how ShiftWorx can drive productivity improvements on the shop floor right away, simply by better connecting with your people.

