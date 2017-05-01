EASTEC 2017: Maintenance

New England’s premier manufacturing exposition returns May 16-18 to the Eastern States Exhibition in West Springfield, MA. Here are some technical reviews of the maintenance systems, tools and accessories that will be exhibited to help you navigate the show floor and manage your time while you’re there.

Corrosion Prevention and Green Chemistry

By combining low surface tension, non-flammability and superior solvency to maximize cleaning strength, Metalnox M6920, Metalnox M6922 and Metalnox M6900 solvents from KYZEN deliver desirable cleaning performance on a wide range of soils, including oils, greases, waxes and other fluids.

Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment

Pro Ultrasonics provides a variety of ultrasonic cleaning equipment, from small table top to large, multi-stage custom units that can save shops time and money on their cleaning process while also going green.

Spindle Vibration Monitoring and Wireless Machine Tool Leveling

Advanced monitoring tools from GTI Predictive Technology include systems for balancing, thermography, wireless machine tool leveling and ultrasound from a single iPad platform.