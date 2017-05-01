EASTEC 2017: Measurement & Inspection

New England’s premier manufacturing exposition returns May 16-18 to the Eastern States Exhibition in West Springfield, MA. Here are some technical reviews of the gaging, measuring instruments and inspection systems that will be exhibited to help you navigate the show floor and manage your time while you’re there.

Metrology Systems for Precision Measurement of Parts and Assemblies

The latest precision dimensional measurement machines and software from QVI includes metrology systems that combine proprietary optical, laser, and contact sensors for precision measurement of manufactured components and assemblies.

Roughness and Optical Shaft Measurement, Wireless Capabilities

Mahr Federal features advanced dimensional metrology and gaging capabilities in their MarSurf PS 10 Roughness Measuring Unit, MarShaft SCOPE 250 plus, and their extensive wireless data transmission processes.

Diameter Measurement Gage: On-Machine Accuracy and Repeatability

Do you need to check the size of your turned parts while still on a lathe, grinder or other machining center? The Diameter Measurement Gage model DMG360 from ABTech is ideal for precisely measuring the diameter of very large parts with high accuracy using the current machine setup, without removing the part or needing to sweep with a beam gage.

Measurement of Complex Parts on the Digitized Shop Floor

The Revolution Series LM coordinate measuring machine from AIMS Metrology can triple productivity with infinite positioning and 5-axis motion that delivers true high precision 5-axis measurement smoother and faster, collecting data on complex features at a rate of 4,000 points per second.