EASTEC 2017: Metal Cutting

New England’s premier manufacturing exposition returns May 16-18 to the Eastern States Exhibition in West Springfield, MA. Here are some technical reviews of the metal cutting equipment and systems that will be exhibited to help you navigate the show floor and manage your time while you’re there.

High Precision Deep Hope Drilling Machines for Highly Specific Applications

Ideal for high precision drilling operations without runout in alloys that is typical in applications such as nickel steels, Tibo Deep Hole Drilling Systems from Advanced Machine & Engineering provide limitless configuration possibilities, from universal standard machines for single-spindle gundrilling or BTA deep hole drilling to highly complex special machines with up to 12 spindles.

Machine Monitoring and Real-Time Analytics Software

To bring Industrial IoT to the factory floor with software that’s simple to integrate and easy to use, this modern, secure cloud application from MachineMetrics easily integrates into precision CNC machine tools, Swiss, stamping, and die and mold shops.

Robust Machining of Tough Materials for Aerospace and More

The FZH400 Horizontal Machining Center and compact FZ40 CNC portal milling machine from Zimmermann are ideal for machining hard materials, aluminum and composites.

Live On-Site Power Tool and Equipment Demonstrations

Ideal for use at trade shows, open houses and various customer events, the Dynabrade DynaVan can demonstrate high quality Abrasive Belt Tools, Die Grinders, Disc Sanders and Random Orbital Sanders, Bench and Pedestal Grinders, Portable Vacuum and Downdraft Tables.

Universal Machining of Medical, Aerospace, Tool & Mold Applications

Featuring a unique mill-turn table with 225 deg of A-axis rotation and continuous 360 deg B-axis that can completely invert for upside-down machining so chips free-fall away from the part, the G-550T universal machining center from GROB is designed for shops doing medical, aerospace, tool and mold, and other complex work.

Realistic Machining Simulation, Simplified CNC Programming

The NCSIMUL SOLUTIONS 10 software suite from SPRING Technologies performs realistic simulation of the machining process so that users can simulate, verify, optimize and review their CNC programs based on the actual characteristics of the machine tools.

Advanced Vertical Turning Achieves World-Class Precision

Ideal for manufacturing medium and large batch runs, the compact VL 4 Vertical Turning Machine from EMAG utilizes a modular inverted vertical lathe configuration for machining precision metal parts, reducing floor space costs and increasing machine layout flexibility.

High Performance Strategies for 2.5D Through 5-Axis Milling, Drilling, Mill-Turn and Specialty Applications

hyperMILL MAXX Machining CAM software from OPEN MIND Technologies applies conical barrel cutters to large planar, ruled or general surfaces for finishing; five-axis roughing for engine casings and radial components; and drilling with 5-axis helical motion using standard endmills to open pockets with good chip removal.

VMC Reduces Machining Time for Complex Production Parts

Equipped with a 20,000 rpm HSK-A63 spindle, the DA300 vertical machining center from Makino delivers the speed and flexibility to tackle high speed, highly productive machining of various workpiece materials, including aluminum, die-cast, steel and titanium.

Toolroom Lathe for Modeling and Prototypes

Ideal for modeling and prototype shops, TML-5C toolroom lathes from Babin Machine Tool feature a proven Hardinge HLV-H style dovetail bedpate and high precision direct drive spindle to 3,500 rpm, an English/Metric gearbox and optional 5 hp spindle.

Versatile Machine Monitoring Automates and Increases Machine Tool Productivity

The new DTect-IT monitoring system and other advanced technologies from Caron Engineering optimize the cutting process, reduce cycle time, allow unattended operation, provide machine process diagnostics and eliminate operator data entry errors.

High Productivity CAD/CAM Software

To optimize workflow, users of VERICUT V8 CAD/CAM software from CGTech can quickly access only the menu choices and functionality they need at the time with minimal mouse clicks.