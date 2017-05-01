EASTEC 2017: Metal Forming & Fabrication

New England’s premier manufacturing exposition returns May 16-18 to the Eastern States Exhibition in West Springfield, MA. Here are some technical reviews of the metal forming and fabrication equipment and systems that will be exhibited to help you navigate the show floor and manage your time while you’re there.

Fiber Laser Marking for a Wide Range of Requirements

The TruMark 5020 fiber laser marker with VisionLine Mark image processing software from TRUMPF uses high pulse frequencies and superior pulse-to-pulse stability that is ideal for metal applications where high speed and superior edge quality are required.

Versatile, Economic, Automatic Horizontal Bandsaw

By automatically adjusting blade speed and downfeed rate cutting parameters to the material grade and shape, the HBE Dynamic Series Horizontal Bandsaw from Behringer permits operators to create flexible material programs using cutting data based on specific material grade for improved quality and cutting rates.

Versatile, Efficient, Economical and Advanced Sawing Systems

The S-280CNC General Purpose Swivel, the DS-400CNC General Purpose Dual Swivel and the 400-S StructurALL Series Band Saws from DoALL are ideal for small to medium job shops, maintenance facilities, tool and manufacturing plants.

Versatile Vertical Bandsaw Cuts Structural Steel, Solid Bars, Pipe, Tubing, Tool Steel

The counterbalanced tilting saw head on the MV2018 bandsaw from MetalMizer has pre-stop detents located at both 45 deg angles and the vertical position for fast, easy operator adjustment, and a 3 deg forward tilt to optimize feed rate on entry when cutting structural steel, solid bars, pipe, tubing, and tool steel.

Advanced Dual-Column Automatic Horizontal Band Saw

Ideal for high production operations, the G320 dual-column automatic horizontal band saw from Cosen Saws uses pre-installed proprietary cloud-based technology that monitors sawing performance data in real time.