EASTEC 2017: Tooling & Workholding

New England’s premier manufacturing exposition returns May 16-18 to the Eastern States Exhibition in West Springfield, MA. Here are some technical reviews of the tooling and workholding systems and accessories that will be exhibited to help you navigate the show floor and manage your time while you’re there.

Flexible Tooling System for Quick, Accurate Low Volume Machining

The 5016 Modular Fixturing System from Bluco can be used in both vertical and horizontal machining centers, and the baseplates are customized to fit the dimensions of each specific CNC machine tool.

Machining Block Spindle for High Speed Operations

The BEX8 high speed machining block spindle from Suhner is capable of maintaining rigidity, precision and reliable performance at extremely high speed operations up to 25,000 rpm.

Precision Quick Change Jaw Set

The CARVESMART Quick Change Vise Jaw System from Carr Lane Roemheld is a complete package of dovetailed jaws for production and tool room vises that are accurately changed in seconds.

Deep Hole Drilling Small Diameters; Dry Combination Drilling of Aluminum

Ideal for drilling automotive fuel injection nozzles or for medical technology, new miniature deep hole drills from MAPAL range in diameters from 1.0 mm to 2.9 mm (shank diameter 3 mm) for universal drilling in steel and cast iron machining, and drilling depths between 20xD and 30xD.

Cutting Tool Reconditioning, Industrial Vending, Tool Boxes and Foam Inserts

Along with providing AutoCrib tool crib management software and industrial vending systems, US Tool also reconditions dull, dirty drills and cutting tools and returns them to users sized and packaged with bar-coded labels in reusable boxes, cleaned, sharpened and ready to perform like new.

Long Life Carbide Tipped Band Saw Blade for General Purpose Cutting

Ideal for cutting carbon steels, alloys, tool steel, stainless, and more on a wide range of saws, VERSA PRO carbide blades from LENOX combine increased toughness with HONEX technology to keep cutting without stopping for frequent blade changes.

Robust and Versatile Vises for Aggressive 5-Axis High Precision Machining

MaxLock HP Series self-centering vises, DTR DoveLock dovetail 5-axis vises, and DX6 CrossOver vises from Kurt handle a wide range of applications, from CNC production to tool room operations.

Advanced Performance End Milling of Tough Materials

Using enhanced edge strength that cuts heavier chip loads and produces superior part finishes, 3412 Series Fantom 2.0 End Mills, 3500 Series Fury End Mills, 3600 Series Force End Mills and 3833 Series AlumaMill G3 End Mills from Fullerton Tool are ideal for machining steels, stainless steels, super alloys, titanium and high temperature alloys.

Cutting Edge Inspection Software for Cutting Tools

PG1000 REACTION software from Euro-Tech performs complex custom image analysis by finding patterns and shapes and overlooking excessive glare from too much directed light, shadows, irregular or broken shapes.

Mill-Thread Tool for High Speed Aluminum Machining

Ideal for aerospace, automotive and other high precision applications, the solid carbide AMT from Carmex minimizes the tendency of aluminum to stick to the cutting tool edges to deliver high surface finish and good chip evacuation.

Chamfer Blending of Holes Made Easy

By blending and radiusing sharp edges and removing microburrs on chamfered holes, the specialty Flex-Hone for Chamfer Blending tool from Brush Research Manufacturing eliminates stress risers caused by the chamfering operation.