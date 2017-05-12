Easy, Fast and Precise 3D Measurement for Wide-Ranging Tasks

The COMET L3D 2 sensor from Zeiss quickly delivers precise 3D data of components even in difficult ambient conditions, automatically recognizes changes in vibration and exposure, and offers high-end technology for exceptional data quality with maximum ease of use.

In Booth 3119, Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC (Maple Grove, MN) will be featuring the newest member of their compact 3D sensor family: the COMET L3D 2 for easy and fast measurements. “The COMET L3D 2 uses the latest sensor technology and project-oriented software for easy and reliable 3D data capture,” explains Dr. Marcus Steinbichler, the chief executive of Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH (Oberkochen, Germany). “The 3D data capture of components and objects is fast and precise, offering superb performance. At the same time, the user has greater scope to perform a multitude of measuring tasks thanks to the unique flexibility of the system. The colin3D high-performance software platform also ensures a consistently efficient and goal-oriented workflow during the entire measuring process.”

With a range of working distances from 45 mm to 500 mm, the COMET L3D 2 sensor ensures problem-free operation, even in cramped conditions. This innovative system has an extremely fast warm-up mode, allowing the operator to concentrate fully on the measuring task. Available options to create an integrated measurement system include rotary tables, tripods, a variety of computers and in-depth, on-site technical training. When developing the Comet L3D 2 sensor, the company made flexible application possibilities the number one priority. Thus this extremely compact and lightweight sensor system can be transported between application sites without difficulty. Moreover, the simple on-site calibration enables changing the measuring field by swapping the lenses. This makes the system ready for new measuring tasks in next to no time.

The range of applications for the COMET L3D 2 includes inspection, tool manufacture and mold making, design, rapid manufacturing, reverse engineering, as well as the archeology and capture of art-historical objects. Using high light intensity and a fast camera with a 2448 x 2050 pixel array, the COMET L3D 2 allows users from the these areas to have extreme flexibility when it comes to the application site. “Even in difficult ambient conditions, this system delivers precise 3D data, automatically recognizes changes in vibration and exposure and offers high-end technology for exceptional data quality with maximum ease of use,” notes Steinbichler. “Moreover, its enormous light yield and the distinctively high measuring speed ensure reliable data capture on extremely different object surfaces.”

COMET models with 1M, 2M, 5M, 8M and 16M pixel arrays are immediately available through direct sales and authorized business partners.

Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC, 6250 Sycamore Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369, 763-744-2409, www.zeiss.com/metrology.