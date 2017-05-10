EDM, Milling, Turning Systems Increase Productivity, Reduce Downtime

On display from MC Machinery will be Mitsubishi milling, turning, wire and sinker EDM machines, including the TV-500, LT-350, MV1200-R wire EDM and the EA8S.

In Booth 1426, MC Machinery Systems, Inc. (Elk Grove Village, IL) will feature a range of Mitsubishi milling, turning, wire and sinker EDM machines, including the TV-500, LT-350, MV1200-R wire EDM and the EA8S. There will also be demonstrations of the Remote 360 tool that provides owners and operators with real-time data on mobile devices and desktops to help increase productivity and reduce downtime on MC Remote 360-enabled machinery. The EDM lineup includes the MV1200-R wire EDM and the EA8S sinker EDM. The MV1200-R features 360 deg, non-contact magnetic flux Cylindrical Drive Technology, superior auto-threading and rigid construction. Features of the EA8S include the new M700 series control with a 15 in touchscreen and FP80S energy saving power supply. The high performance and accuracy of these machines make them perfect for die and mold type applications.

The TV-500 milling and drilling tap machine delivers fast, accurate machining with a 24,000 rpm high speed spindle, dual-contact tooling and a reliable automatic tool changer. BBT30 dual-contact tooling delivers extra rigidity and better Z-axis depth control during operation. When you need fast, accurate drilling and tapping, the TV-500 is perfect for the job. Turning solutions will include smaller LT-350 CNC lathes that deliver the ultimate in rigidity. High-precision linear guideways and a rigid, servo-driven turret enable increased rapid travel speeds and smooth, heavy duty cutting. All models feature a programmable tailstock and a top-of-the-line, front-conveyer chip removal system.

MC Machinery Systems, Inc., 85 Northwest Point Boulevard, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, 630-860-4210, www.mcmachinery.com.