Exact Metrology Named Midwest Dealer for EnvisionTEC 3D Printers

EnvisionTEC 3D printers and materials are used in automotive, aerospace, appliance and other industries.

Effective immediately, Exact Metrology, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH) is now the greater Midwest dealer for EnvisionTEC, Inc. (Dearborn, MI), a Detroit-based manufacturer of 3D printers and materials that supplies machinery and materials to a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, appliance, jewelry and life sciences. Their machine line spans a range from desktop models to units capable of producing ten-cubic-foot objects from fiber and thermoplastic materials. They also produce a full line of materials, including more than 70 proprietary formulations for specific customer requirements.

Exact Metrology offers a complete line of portable scanning and measurement technologies, as well as contract measurement for 2D and 3D laser scanning services, reverse engineering services, non-contact inspection, metrology services, 3D digitizing and training, long-range scanning plus their CT scanning services, usable by all types of manufacturing, packaging and product integrity concerns, as well as civil engineering, architects and municipal infrastructure developers.

“The addition of EnvisionTEC brings our line to a new level of technology,” noted Dean Solberg, the co-president of Exact. “A natural extension of our services and equipment lines, especially in the areas of reverse engineering and product modeling, we were already using 3D printing in our own service departments, so it made perfect sense to extend our equipment lines into 3D printing and we were most impressed with their line and their commitment to growth. We are proud to be a part of that process.”

www.exactmetrology.com, envisiontec.com