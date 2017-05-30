Fast Plasma Cutting for the Small Shop

Torchmate 4400|4800 CNC plasma cutting systems from Lincoln Electric deliver faster cut speeds, consumable cost savings and exceptional repeatability, with less dross and better edge quality that reduces post-process operations.

Small-to-medium shops face challenges in putting together CNC cutting tables that meet their needs and fit inside their shop floors. Fabricators often install kit CNC machines, integrating components from multiple suppliers. These shops need a single-sourced, all-in-one system for their cutting needs. Lincoln Electric Cutting Systems / Torchmate® (Reno, NV) has changed the way these smaller, growing fabrication shops approach plasma cutting: New Torchmate 4400|4800 CNC plasma cutting systems are designed for growing fabrication shops and other small businesses that want to integrate cutting into their operations. System design, components and construction are single-source engineered to deliver excellent repeatability and performance for small metal fabrication shops, sheet metal contractors, hobbyists and artists, custom vehicle fabricators, prototyping, education and the racing industry. These advanced technology systems are fully assembled, set up easily and are ready to run in 30 minutes from uncrating.

The Torchmate 4400 is a 4×4 CNC plasma cutting table that is ideal for users seeking a small table that offers built-in, high end, production-grade components and fits into any small-to-medium-sized fabrication shop. The Torchmate 4800 is a 4×8 CNC plasma cutting table that offers a larger cutting area that allows users to avoid additional shearing fees from steel suppliers. Both tables include all necessary operational components, including:

Integrated, intuitive touch-screen HMI with 27-part-shape library and optional clip art gallery with over 6,000 files for and easy art projects.

Industrial-grade user console with adjustable mounting arm.

Proprietary motion control system.

A standard 80 amp power supply delivers 65 percent faster cut speeds and consumable cost savings of up to 45 percent, providing exceptional repeatability with less dross and better edge quality that reduce post-process operations. The 4400 and the 4800 also produce cycle times that are 2.5 times faster than Torchmate’s previous system. A comprehensive, ready-to-run education package is offered for these systems, with everything needed to start a CNC education program, including unlimited educational CAD licenses and access to a private online educator community. Torchmate 4400|4800 CNC plasma cutting systems are backed by a best-in-class, two-year, complete Lincoln Electric warranty and have been rigorously tested to the highest industry standards, including IP23| ISO |Laser Interferometer| EMC |MTBF. Laser interferometry testing resulted in a 0.0015 in average repeatability.

Lincoln Electric / Torchmate, 1170 Trademark Drive, #101, Reno, NV 89521, 866-571-1066, torchmate.com.