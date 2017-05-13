Greenville Tech Opens GE Bridge to Learning

The $500,000 hands-on bridge showcases career opportunities in advanced manufacturing to area middle- and high-school students.

Greenville Technical College (Greenville, SC) recently celebrated the opening of the GE Bridge to Learning at their Center for Manufacturing Innovation. The bridge was made possible by a $500,000 GE donation and is intended to showcase career opportunities in advanced manufacturing to area middle- and high-school students. The bridge’s hands-on educational exhibits include:

A transparent touch screen overlooking the mechatronics shop floor that explains how a part is made, how it’s installed, and how it relates to the student. In addition, the OLED screen provides visual information on the opportunities available in advanced manufacturing.

Augmented reality viewers that allow students to explore the machine shop floor, discovering the purpose of each machine, and accessing interactive media about advanced manufacturing.

An exploration touch station that gives students the experience of manufacturing a product, allowing them to understand and participate in the process.

RFID bracelets that students scan at each stop, allowing them to share what they have learned about advanced manufacturing with their families.

The GE Bridge to Learning was conceptualized, designed and installed through a partnership between Greenville Technical College, IBM, and Moey, Inc. Visitors can experience the GE Bridge to Learning through field trips, open house events, and monthly tours.

www.gvltec.edu