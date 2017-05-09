Harvey Performance Company Launches

This new operation unites the Harvey Tool Company and Helical Solutions brands under a single umbrella.

Harvey Performance Company (Rowley, MA), the new parent company of the Harvey Tool Company and Helical Solutions brands, has been launched in an effort to streamline communications and better support its customers and business partners. Harvey Tool Company is known for its highly specialized hard-to-find micro cutting tools. Helical Solutions has built a reputation for its high performance custom and standard end mills. Both brands now exist under the umbrella of Harvey Performance Company.

Like the two brands they represent, this new parent company will maintain a dedication to providing world class products, services, and solutions that increase productivity for users in the manufacturing and metalworking industries. Additionally, they will continue on a proud history of doing business the right way with fast, friendly, knowledgeable customer service.

“This launch is a necessary step in the natural growth and evolution of our company,” said Peter Jenkins, the chief executive officer of Harvey Performance Company. “Our new parent company will enhance our ability to continue to provide our users with stellar service, products, and commitment to building long-standing relationships.”

“Since Harvey Tool acquired Helical Solutions about a year and a half ago, we have worked hard to come together as one team while also maintaining each brands’ unique character and identity, established business relationships, and earned reputation,” added Garth Ely, the vice president of marketing for the new company. “We feel that this launch is another large step toward achieving this goal.”

