Heavy Duty Casters for Higher Loads

The 310 & 410 Kingpinless Series casters from W.T. Hight are constructed of high quality, heat-treated AISI 1045 laser-cut steel and feature a precision-machined raceway for improved ergonomics and superior strength in rugged and towed applications.

In Booth 5744, W.T. Hight Company (Pembroke, MA) features newly improved, heavy duty Albion 310 & 410 Kingpinless Series casters with 3/8 in thick legs on the 310 Series, weld eliminations for a cleaner part, smoother edges for safety, an industry-leading zinc finish with clear coat, and newly designed innovative brakes and toe guards that are all backed by an upgraded three-year warranty. The 310 & 410 Series is constructed of high quality, heat-treated AISI 1045 laser-cut steel and features a precision-machined raceway for improved ergonomics and superior strength in rugged and towed applications. The legs are fully welded inside and out to handle the shock impact and higher load capacities traditional casters might not withstand. With a large variety of 2-1/2 in and 3 in wide wheels, brakes and accessory options, the 310 & 410 Series offers load capacities of up to 5,400 lb per caster, depending on the selected rig, wheel and bearing combination. Brochures for the new U.S.-made, laser cut 310 & 410 Series are available online and in the new Albion catalog that will be available for shipment in late September 2017.

W.T. Hight Company, 42 Winter Street # 18, Pembroke, MA 02359, 781-682-7976, casters@wthight.com, www.wthight.com.