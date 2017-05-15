Hexagon Acquires VIRES

This deal strengthens their simulation platform for delivering an intelligent ecosystem that uses 3D mapping and other sensor technologies to make safe, autonomous vehicles a reality.

Hexagon AB (Stockholm, Sweden), a leading global provider of information technology solutions, has announced the acquisition of VIRES Simulationstechnologie GmbH (Bad Aibling, Germany), a leading provider of simulation software systems that support the development, testing and validation of driver-assisted and fully autonomous driving technology. These simulation systems have been recognized for their robustness, performance and ease of building simulation environments for over 20 years.

VIRES’ worldwide customer list spans prominent automotive OEMs and suppliers, as well as recent entrants to the automotive market, to companies in the railway and aerospace industries and elite universities involved in shaping the future of mobility. Their core product, Virtual Test Drive (VTD), supports a wide range of additional tools and services. As a main contributor to the industrial consortia behind interoperability standards, the company is a driving force in automotive simulator technology.

“This acquisition strengthens our CAE (simulation) platform with an industry-proven solution,” said Ola Rollén, the president and chief executive officer of Hexagon. “It also supports our overall autonomous X vision to deliver a software-driven, intelligent ecosystem that leverages our expertise in 3D mapping and other essential sensor technologies to make safe, autonomous vehicles a reality.”

This acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon’s earnings.

hexagon.com, vires.com