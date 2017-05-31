High Accuracy Internal and External Clamping Systems

The AGILIS power-operated cartridge mandrel clamping system from Röhm is for ID clamping of very small diameters for grinding, turning, milling, drilling and measuring applications, and their powered KZF-S external clamping collet chuck is for gears/workpieces that have an external plane or gear teeth geometries accessible from the outside.

Röhm Products of America (Suwanee, GA) recently introduced the lightweight, compact AGILIS power-operated cartridge mandrel clamping system that provides consistent, rigid workpiece ID clamping of very small diameters for grinding, turning, milling, drilling and measuring applications. The AGILIS’ mandrels axially draw in workpieces against a rigid workstop and hold workpieces with diameters as small as 10 mm with concentricity tolerances well within 0.01 mm. The clamping system’s sturdy design includes hardened clamping segments and guides that deliver uniform performance throughout long production runs. For flexibility, AGILIS is compatible with both 269-90 and 267-20 types of intermediate flanges.

An available manual quick-change system cuts the time needed to switch out clamping devices on the AGILIS. The quick-change system employs adapter plates to accommodate RMS quick-clamping screws. With quick-clamping screws, operators can complete manual clamping changes in approximately 30 seconds, all while maintaining positioning accuracy within 0.005 mm. The manual quick-change technology enables the use of central lubrication and airflow measurement devices.

Röhm also offers the KZF-S collet chuck, a powered external clamping chuck for gear surface face grinding that is especially well suited for clamping gears/workpieces that have an external plane or gear teeth geometries accessible from the outside. Additionally, the chuck allows face and ID diameters to be turned or ground concentric to outer gear pitch diameters. The compact KZF-S chuck provides high clamping forces, optimal workpiece stability and maximum axial accuracy achieved via axial draw-in of the workpiece against a rigid workstop. The chuck maintains its centrifugal force for extremely smooth rotation of less than 0.01 mm. These chucks have modular designs that feature case-hardened components for maximum versatility and low maintenance. The workholding system features a grommet for the integration of air or coolant and a sealed lubrication channel to eliminate chip penetration.

Available in three sizes, KZF-S chucks accommodate diameters ranging from 30 mm to 180 mm. A simple bayonet connector enables users to quickly retrofit clamping sleeves to different diameters, and an intermediate adaptor with adjustment screws enables DIN55026 or optional A5-A8 mounting.

