High Performance Semi-Synthetic Coolant for Mixed Substrate Machining

In Booth 3044, Chemetall (New Providence, NJ) will feature Tech Cool® 35052PK, their latest advancement in high performance semi-synthetic coolant technology. This chlorine-free formulation is ideal for mixed substrate machining. Tech Cool 35052PK is a next generation technology in metal removal fluids, with an ideal balance of extreme lubricity and product stability that is achieved without the use of chlorine, sulfur, boron or formaldehyde releasing compounds. Highly biostable, exceptional sump life is obtained from a unique blend of biological resistant additives. Additional environmental gains are delivered from the very low oil content (reduced carbon footprint).

Tech Cool 35052PK is very low foaming (suitable for high pressure applications) and hard water tolerant. The increased emulsion stability allows for effective removal of tramp oil along with compatibility with recycling systems. With excellent rust protection, extended tool life from extreme lubricity, and added process cleanliness from controlled detergency, Tech Cool 35052PK is the ideal choice for applications requiring superior micro-finish on ferrous and aluminum substrates.

Also on display will be their Gardorol CP 8019 thin film water displacing corrosion preventative that is formulated for aggressive storage conditions and is their most robust general purpose rust inhibiting compound to date. To combat corrosion, Gardorol CP 8019 is a barium-free water displacing compound that can pass 96 hours consistently in ASTM B 117 Neutral Salt Spay cabinets over cold rolled steel substrates. Suitable for all types of metal components and with a flash point of 170 deg F, this corrosion preventative provides an ideal balance of dry time and residual protective film, with low-odor chemistry that can be applied by dip, brush or non-atomizing spray. When necessary, the film is easily removed with alkaline cleaning solutions. It is ideal for international shipments, long-term storage or any situation where rust is simply not acceptable.

