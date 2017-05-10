High Pressure Pumps Double Waterjet Productivity, Reduce Abrasive Costs

In Booth 1021, KMT Waterjet Systems Inc. (Baxter Springs, KS) will showcase their PRO-III 90,000 psi Pumps: The PRO-III 125 hp pump runs a .016 orifice that cuts the time of 60,000 psi / 50 hp waterjets in half and is available with dual heads to double the productivity of the PRO-III 60 hp pump. The topworks have a patented seal design canister for protecting seals that guarantees seal hours will increase productivity and reduce abrasive cost.

KMT Waterjet Systems Inc., 635 West 12th Street, Baxter Springs, KS 66713, 620-856-2151, sales@kmtwaterjet.com, www.kmtwaterjet.com.