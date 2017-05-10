High Pressure Pumps Double Waterjet Productivity, Reduce Abrasive Costs

The 90,000 psi PRO-III 125 hp pump from KMT Waterjet runs a .016 orifice that cuts the time of 60,000 psi / 50 hp waterjets in half and is available with dual heads to double productivity.

May 10, 2017

In Booth 1021, KMT Waterjet Systems Inc. (Baxter Springs, KS) will showcase their PRO-III 90,000 psi Pumps: The PRO-III 125 hp pump runs a .016 orifice that cuts the time of 60,000 psi / 50 hp waterjets in half and is available with dual heads to double the productivity of the PRO-III 60 hp pump. The topworks have a patented seal design canister for protecting seals that guarantees seal hours will increase productivity and reduce abrasive cost.

KMT Waterjet Systems Inc., 635 West 12th Street, Baxter Springs, KS 66713, 620-856-2151, sales@kmtwaterjet.com, www.kmtwaterjet.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Surface Texture and Tribology Workshop
May 9 - 10, 2017
Michigan Metrology – Livonia, MI
Innovation Days Chicago
May 16 - 18, 2017
DMI MORI USA – Hoffman Estates, IL
Breakfast & Learn 2017
May 16 - 18, 2017
BIG KAISER Precision Tooling – Hoffman Estates, IL
Open House: Able Machine Tool Sales
May 16 - 18, 2017
Able Machine Tool Sales Inc. – Agawam, MA
EASTEC 2017
May 16 - 18, 2017
Eastern States Exposition – West Springfield, MA
See All Events »
Social Media