High Speed Laser Texturing of Complex Parts

The AgieCharmilles LASER P 400U laser texturing machine from GF Machining Solutions uses a dual laser head that includes both a fiber nanosecond laser and femtosecond pulsed laser for texturing and nano-scale texturing, along with burr free engraving of surfaces in single part setups.

GF Machining Solutions LLC (Lincolnshire, IL) offers their versatile, compact and automation ready 5-axis AgieCharmilles LASER P 400U laser texturing machine with a System 3R WorkPartner 1+ robot for infinitely repeatable high performance, incredible accuracy and impeccable quality. The range’s fully digitized process makes it easy to texture, mark, engrave and add functional texture to parts, molds and dies, even when dealing with complex 3D parts. The modular concept of the LASER P 400U P 400U includes a patented, dual laser head that includes both a fiber nanosecond laser and femtosecond pulsed laser. This allows texturing and nano-scale texturing, along with burr free engraving of surfaces in single part setups. The dual-laser design also extends the range of materials that can be textured to include sapphires, glasses, polymers and ceramics.

With a footprint of just 48.4 in x 87.8 in, the compact LASER P 400U machine is easy to incorporate into an existing production environment. It accommodates workpieces with maximum diameters and heights of 4.7 in. The machine is automation ready and, with the WorkPartner 1+ robot, allows for unattended night and weekend operation. The machine also easily partners with a System 3R pallet changer to further boost efficiency, flexibility and productivity.

GF Machining Solutions LLC, 560 Bond Street, Lincolnshire, IL 60069-4224, 847-913-5300, Fax: 847-913-5340, www.gfms.com/us.