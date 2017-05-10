High Speed Machining of Heat Resistant Super Alloys

NTK Cutting Tools presents their new tools that provide faster speeds resulting in higher productivity for process applications.

In Booth 5564, NTK Cutting Tools USA (Wixom, MI) will display BIDEMICS, an industry-changing tool for machining Heat Resistant Super Alloys (HRSA). Cutting speed potential can soar up to 1,600 sfm, resulting in higher productivity for process applications. Both JX1 and JP2 now include honed-edge preparation (E02) for available geometries, expanding the scope of manufacturing applications.

Also on display for machining HRSA will be a new Solid Ceramic End Mill that produces results of up to 20X higher productivity when running at speeds of up to 3,000 sfm. Constructed of the durable SX9 SiAlON grade, these end mills feature a balance of toughness and wear resistance, making them suitable for even the most demanding applications. The 4-flute and 6-flute options are currently available in inch and metric sizes and are designed with excellent edge toughness, less tool pressure, and better chip evacuation.

Also on display will be an impressive line of High Feed Cutters (HFC) for milling aluminum. This series maximizes teeth/cutter to reduce production time, from seven teeth on the 50 mm diameter cutter to 22 teeth on a 125 mm diameter cutter. The lightweight construction allows more shops to utilize this product (the 125 mm cutter weighs only 2.4 lb) and obtain speeds up to 20,000 rpm. The coolant-through mounting bolt provides excellent chip evacuation.

Also on display will be the new modular “Groove Duo” system with the best rigidity in the industry today. Straight or L-style tool-holder construction for each specific application. Strong clamping and a special wedge design achieves higher accuracy and efficiency without vibrations or distortions. This rigid technology is applied to VGW ceramic insert holders, along with a line of holders for RCGX/RPGX ceramic inserts that are ideal for heat resistant alloy and steel mill roll machining.

Shaper Duo tools create six-lobe sockets faster and simpler. These tools generate less tool pressure than the traditional rotary broach method. Cycle time is greatly reduced due to the efficient machining process. Shaper duo tooling is designed for positioning in the back spindle of Swiss machines. NTK carries a selection of hexalobular insert bars capable of machining T6 up to T30 socket sizes.

NTK Cutting Tools USA, Division of NGK Spark Plugs (USA), Inc., 46929 Magellan Drive, Wixom, MI 48393, 248-668-0100, Fax: 248-668-0200, ctinfo@ntktech.com, www.ntkcuttingtools.com.