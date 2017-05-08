Incorrect Traceability Can Cost Millions

Technifor All-in-One Hybrid, Green, CO2, and Fiber lasers from Gravotech work well in harsh environments and offer complete marking accuracy and dependability when traceability matters.

May 8, 2017

Marking and traceability requirements can be an intimidating process. Lack of compliance may lead to liability issues, increased costs, steep penalties, and counterfeiting problems. More importantly, non-compliance could mean the loss of your company’s reputation. In Booth 2042, Gravotech, Inc. (Duluth, GA) will demonstrate how their new Technifor All-in-One lasers offer complete accuracy and dependability when it matters. Available in Hybrid, Green, CO2, and Fiber versions, these lasers are simple to integrate and work well in harsh environments. The operating software is simple to use, and has two access levels: Operator and Supervisor.

Gravotech, Inc., 2200 Northmont Parkway, Duluth, GA 30096, 770-623-0331, Fax: 770-814-7203, web@us.gravotech.com, www.gravograph.us.

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Surface Texture and Tribology Workshop
May 9 - 10, 2017
Michigan Metrology – Livonia, MI
Coil Processing Technical Training Seminar
May 9, 2017
Hyatt Rosemont Convention Center – Chicago, IL
Innovation Days Chicago
May 16 - 18, 2017
DMI MORI USA – Hoffman Estates, IL
Breakfast & Learn 2017
May 16 - 18, 2017
BIG KAISER Precision Tooling – Hoffman Estates, IL
Open House: Able Machine Tool Sales
May 16 - 18, 2017
Able Machine Tool Sales Inc. – Agawam, MA
See All Events »
Social Media