Incorrect Traceability Can Cost Millions

Technifor All-in-One Hybrid, Green, CO2, and Fiber lasers from Gravotech work well in harsh environments and offer complete marking accuracy and dependability when traceability matters.

Marking and traceability requirements can be an intimidating process. Lack of compliance may lead to liability issues, increased costs, steep penalties, and counterfeiting problems. More importantly, non-compliance could mean the loss of your company’s reputation. In Booth 2042, Gravotech, Inc. (Duluth, GA) will demonstrate how their new Technifor All-in-One lasers offer complete accuracy and dependability when it matters. Available in Hybrid, Green, CO2, and Fiber versions, these lasers are simple to integrate and work well in harsh environments. The operating software is simple to use, and has two access levels: Operator and Supervisor.

Gravotech, Inc., 2200 Northmont Parkway, Duluth, GA 30096, 770-623-0331, Fax: 770-814-7203, web@us.gravotech.com, www.gravograph.us.