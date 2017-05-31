Innovative Knuckle Form Profile for Fast Slot Milling of Solid Steel

Ideal for milling deep slots and machining delicate components, the five cutting edges of the GARANT MasterSteel SlotMachine solid carbide end mill from Hoffmann Quality Tools produce extremely compact swarf, lower the cutting pressure and obtain higher feed rates with a constant load to achieve 25 percent higher process efficiency than a classic four-edge end mill.

The new GARANT MasterSteel SlotMachine solid carbide end mill from Hoffmann Quality Tools USA, Inc. (Knoxville, TN) is a solid carbide roughing end mill that achieves high feed rates when slot milling from solid steel. The innovative knuckle form profile produces extremely compact swarf and allows construction of the milling cutter with five cutting edges. As a result, at a constant feed rate per tooth the new five-edge end mill achieves 25 percent higher process efficiency than a classic four-edge end mill. This innovative knuckle form profile lowers the cutting pressure and obtains higher feed rates with a constant load. Due to the compact chips and the lower cutting forces, the high performance GARANT MasterSteel SlotMachine end mill is particularly suitable both for milling deep slots and also for machining delicate components.

Based on its unusual geometry, this solid carbide end mill produces chips that are very short, fine and particularly tightly rolled, and are easily cleared by the flat chip-breaker recesses. The directional chip discharge increases the process reliability, the extremely sturdy core diameter the tool stability. The end mill permits plunge angles up to ten degrees. The cutting edge design includes honing to minimize the risk of break-aways. The ultra-fine grain substrate greatly increases the resistance to breakage, while the enhanced coating also optimizes the wear characteristics and reduces the rate of heat input. The unequal spacing ensures a smooth cutting action. This end mill achieves a feed rate per tooth up to 0.1 mm at cutting depths up to twice the tool diameter (2xD). It is available with cutter diameters from 4 mm to 20 mm.

Hoffmann Quality Tools USA, Inc., PO Box 30699, Knoxville, TN 37930, 844-448-7725, sales.usa@hoffmann-group.com, www.hoffmann-group.com.