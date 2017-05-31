Innovative Multitasking Machining of Complex Parts, Difficult Materials

High speed MU-V Series vertical machining centers and the GENOS L3000-M one-saddle horizontal lathe from Okuma efficiently handle the machining of complex and difficult-to-machine materials for aerospace and die/mold applications.

May 31, 2017

MU-V Series vertical machining centers from Okuma America Corporation (Charlotte, NC) are excellent for 5-axis, multi-sided machining and well suited for the aerospace and die/mold industries. They provide high speed, process intensive machining combined with turning and 5-axis multitasking machining in a compact footprint. The series includes the MU-4000V, 5000V, 6300V, and 8000V vertical machining centers that have impressive machine mass to efficiently handle complex and difficult-to-machine materials. Their dual-driven, B-axis trunnion is fully supported, therefore eliminating overhang. Ballscrew cooling is standard and a highly rigid, left-right mobile trunnion table supports high precision and impressive cutting power. These workhorses are available with a broad scope of spindles ranging from 12,000 rpm to 25,000 rpm to provide a configuration for nearly any 5-axis job.

Maximum productivity is achieved through a wide array of automation options. The unique machine design places the pallet changes at the back of the machines, allowing easy connection to a PALLETACE flexible manufacturing system, pallet pool, large capacity automatic tool changer (ATC) and robots. ATCs can be configured to meet growing demands with 32-tool to 64-tool chain magazine systems and 64-plus matrix tool cabinets. The series can be equipped with the exclusive Super-NURBS function that enables high feed rates and smooth finishes. Built using the Thermo-Friendly Concept, these 5-axis machining centers perform consistently from the first part to the last, regardless of warm up time or ambient temperatures. Standard 5-axis Auto Tuning System technology automatically measures and compensates for up to 11 geometric errors to ensure quick setup and precision machining.

Okuma also offers their new, stronger and faster GENOS L3000-M one-saddle horizontal lathe that is ideal for cutting a wide range of exotic materials with ease. Its integral spindle motor provides increased machining capacity and highly rigid guideways handle powerful cutting capabilities. This lathe has high speed milling and Y-axis options on specific models that allow users to select the best specifications for a particular workpiece length and shape. Shop floor productivity is increased with a mounted NC tailstock that allows for easy setup of various workpieces. TAS-C (Thermo Active Stabilizer) construction is standard and automatically compensates thermal effects to maintain tight tolerances.

The GENOS L3000-M is an operator-friendly designed machine that simplifies cleaning, filtration and maintenance tasks. User-friendly features include:

  • A separate cooling tank for quick servicing.
  • Easy spindle access to reduce operator work burden and maintenance tasks.
  • Reduced chip accumulation during long, continuous runs decreases machine downtime for cleaning.

Key features of this horizontal lathe include:

  • Max turning diameter/length              (in)               Ø 11.8
  • Spindle nose/chuck                           (in)               A2-8 /10
  • Rpm range                                                             38~3,800
  • Tailstock                                                                 NC: MT#5
  • Rapid traverse                         (X/Z), ipm               984/1,180
  • Floor space                                        (in)               98 x 74
  • Weight                                               (lb)               11,023

Okuma America Corporation, 11900 Westhall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278, 704-588-7000, Fax: 704-588-6503, www.okuma.com/americas.

