KBC Tools Granted National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification

They are granted certification by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council.

KBC Tools, Inc. (Mississauga, ON) has been granted National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification (WBENC) by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council. “When I became president of this company 23 years ago we considered becoming certified, but the certification process was frankly beyond overwhelming,” said Paula Bass, the president of KBC. “Finally, in late 2016, we decided that the juice was worth the squeeze and began the certification process after having several of our Tier I and Tier II clients on both sides of the border ask for certification to help them meet the requirements of supplier diversity that their clients were demanding.”

She continued, “Being certified in the U.S. as a WBENC and in Canada as a WBE really helps our clients hit their target goal for supplier diversity spending and keep their clients happy. We work hard to keep our client smiling and coming back. Now we can add WBENC and WBE certification to the long list of why users choose us to provide them with world-class and name-brand industrial metalworking tooling and systems from stock at competitive pricing.”

