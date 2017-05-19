KBC Tools Granted National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification

They are granted certification by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council.

May 19, 2017

KBC Tools, Inc. (Mississauga, ON) has been granted National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification (WBENC) by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council. “When I became president of this company 23 years ago we considered becoming certified, but the certification process was frankly beyond overwhelming,” said Paula Bass, the president of KBC. “Finally, in late 2016, we decided that the juice was worth the squeeze and began the certification process after having several of our Tier I and Tier II clients on both sides of the border ask for certification to help them meet the requirements of supplier diversity that their clients were demanding.”

She continued, “Being certified in the U.S. as a WBENC and in Canada as a WBE really helps our clients hit their target goal for supplier diversity spending and keep their clients happy. We work hard to keep our client smiling and coming back. Now we can add WBENC and WBE certification to the long list of why users choose us to provide them with world-class and name-brand industrial metalworking tooling and systems from stock at competitive pricing.”

www.kbctools.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Haimer USA Open House
May 17 - 19, 2017
Haimer USA – Villa Park, IL
IMA World Magnesium Conference
May 21 - 23, 2017
Shangri-La Hotel – Singapore
2017 IWDC Sales & Purchasing Convention
May 23 - 25, 2017
South Point Hotel and Casino – Las Vegas, NV
Simplifying Welding Automation
May 23 - 24, 2017
Miller Welding Automation Center – Carol Stream, IL
Coil Processing Seminar
May 23, 2017
Crowne Plaza Hamilton Hotel and Conference Center – Hamilton, ON
See All Events »
Social Media