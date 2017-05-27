Laser Sensing and Workhorse Robot Cells Improve Weld Quality, Reduce Cycle Times

The AccuFast II laser seam finder and high speed ArcWorld 200 and ArcWorld 500 welding systems from Yaskawa Motoman greatly improve shop welding productivity.

The AccuFast™ II is an economical laser-based seam finder for the arc welding robot line from Yaskawa Motoman (Dayton, OH) that features improved sensor capabilities. The improved sensor offers increased performance by providing more reliable and repeatable feedback to the robot controller regarding part position. It also provides readings on a variety of materials and at angles of measurement that were not formerly possible. AccuFast II utilizes a non-contact, commercial point laser instead of “touch” sensing with the weld wire, which allows the robot to quickly and accurately locate welding seams. It greatly reduces cycle times not only by removing the need to cut the weld wire, but it also provides faster search speeds by eliminating wire deflection.

The AccuFast II laser seam finder is compact, mounted in-line with the welding torch and is compatible with Yaskawa Motoman thru-arm torch design robots. The sensor uses the same input and output signals as traditional touch sense, allowing it to be easily retrofitted into existing robot installations. Macro job routines simplify programming by providing a single instruction in the robot job for detecting a seam or feature. The laser sensor is housed in an enclosure with a pneumatic shutter to protect it from the harsh welding environment. An optional laser target aids in maintaining the sensor TCP and can adjust points if the sensor is serviced. In addition to AccuFast II, the company also offers sensing technologies, ranging from cost-effective thru-wire touch sensors to cutting-edge laser and vision systems.

Yaskawa Motoman also offers their new ArcWorld® 200 and ArcWorld 500 welding systems that are designed to be versatile workhorses for small- to medium-sized parts or medium-volume production runs. These customizable systems feature a dual-station design allowing for high robot utilization: the operator can load one workstation while the robot is servicing the other. Floorspace requirements are minimal, as they can occupy a typical single-station space. AW200 and AW500 cells allow tooling to be quickly changed. Each workstation can be tooled for different parts or can be used for sequential operations. Both workstations feature a simple, rugged, electrically-driven barrier door with a two-second cycle time. The Functional Safety Unit (FSU) provides an additional layer of safeguarding between the two stations without switches or a safety PLC, reducing cost and complexity.

The AW200 and AW500 can be configured with either a high speed six-axis MA1440 or a seven-axis VA1400 II arc welding robot, which services both stations. A variety of weld packages are available. The ArcWorld 200 is designed for workstations with stationary tooling or a tack table. Risers are provided to allow users to place their own tooling in the workstation, and each station accommodates a work area of 600 mm x 1,300 mm. ArcWorld 500 workstations include an MHT185 positioner equipped with a MotoMount™ tool mounting system, which eliminates the need for precise alignment of the headstock and tailstock. Coordinated motion is standard between the robot and each positioner. Dowel pins can be used in MotoMount to allow rapid and accurate changeover between multiple parts/fixtures. Each station can accommodate a maximum part size of 1,000 mm X 800 mm.

Both models feature a total safety environment that complies with ANSI/RIA R15.06-2012 and relevant ISO and CSA safety standards. All ArcWorld solutions arrive pre-assembled for quick setup and deployment.

