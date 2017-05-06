Magline Wins Gold Stevie Award

They are recognized for their LiftPlus combination stacker, transporter, and positioner used in manufacturing and tool rooms.

Magline, Inc. (Standish, MI), a manufacturer of innovative lightweight route distribution systems, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the New Product & Service category in the 15th Annual American Business Awards, the nation’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the “Stevies” for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Magline was nominated in the Industrial Products & Services sub-category in the New Product & Service category for their LiftPlus®, a combination stacker, transporter, and positioner that can lift up to 350 lb. It reduces common injuries due to lifting, balancing, positioning and transporting loads. The versatility of the LiftPlus makes it highly marketable across a vast portfolio of industry types, including manufacturing, tool and die shops, and more.

More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. “Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

