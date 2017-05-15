Mazak Appoints New Southwest Regional General Manager

Christopher Papke will take over for Dana Scott, who is set to retire.

Mazak Corporation (Florence, KY) drew from the ranks of their highly capable and experienced management team and promoted Christopher Papke to the position of Southwest regional general manager. He will take over for Dana Scott, who is set to retire after 19 years as the head of their Southwest Technology Center in Houston, TX.

Papke brings 18 years of company experience to his new position. He started in the company’s sales training program after graduating from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and from Cincinnati State Technical College with an associate degree in Engineering Technology. As part of his training he spent nine months at their North American manufacturing headquarters in Florence, where he was submersed in the art of metal cutting and in the production of machine tools.

After six months in their Field Service Department helping install new machines, 18 months in the Application Engineering Department and another 18 months as a product specialist, Papke was promoted in 2004 to the position of distributor sales manager for the Midwest region. He served in that position for seven years before his promotion to direct sales manager for the Southwest region in 2011.

“We are extremely confident in Chris’ ability to lead the Southwest region as their new regional general manager,” said Dan Janka, the president of Mazak. “With his extensive company training and sales experience, he was the perfect candidate for this position and we know he’ll continue to uphold our stellar reputation for outstanding customer service and support.”

Their Southwest Technology Center and Technical Center in Dallas, TX, are part of the company’s network of nationwide regional technology centers. As a key component of the company’s comprehensive customer support, these technology and technical centers offer advanced application support, education and training, new technology and manufacturing systems along with on-site training and technology seminars.

