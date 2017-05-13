Mazak Hosts Precision Machining Competition for Students

Over 250 students from 19 high schools in Chicago submitted more than 300 parts machined and completed according to exact specifications.

In support of the local Technology & Manufacturing Association (TMA), the Mazak Midwest Technology Center (Schaumburg, IL) hosted the 26th annual 2017 Precision Machining Competition that honors excellence in precision machining skills among Illinois high school students. At the awards ceremony on Thursday evening, May 11, TMA presented students with first-, second- and third-place awards in three machining categories.

Many of the event’s activities took place in the machining demonstration area of the Midwest Technology Center, where students, their parents and instructors explored the latest in advanced machining technology. Attendees also visited with various representatives of the local manufacturing industry who answered questions for students and taught them about the many opportunities in manufacturing careers.

Over 250 students from 19 local high schools submitted more than 300 parts for this year’s contest. Students chose from 25 eligible projects of varying degrees of difficulty across three divisions. Students could also compete in the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) Intermediate, NIMS Advanced, NIMS CNC Intermediate and NIMS CNC Advanced divisions and submit their projects to NIMS to receive certification for their skills. Each student had to machine a part according to exact specifications, submitted the completed part and judges measured part accuracy.

TMA is a non-profit association with over 1,000 precision manufacturing and supplier members that are committed to supporting the manufacturing industry in Illinois. The association provides educational opportunities for students, helps train personnel for member companies, advocates for the manufacturing industry and sponsors networking among its members and with the community as a whole.

