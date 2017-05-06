MC Machinery Systems Moves to New Headquarters

Their new Elk Grove Village location is 76 percent larger to support future business growth.

MC Machinery Systems, Inc. (Elk Grove Village, IL) has officially moved into their new headquarters located at 85 Northwest Point Boulevard in Elk Grove Village. This new 175,000 sq ft facility honors the history and stability of the company while supporting their growing future, and is a 76 percent increase in floor space from the previous facility located at 1500 Michael Drive in Wood Dale, IL.

“When deciding on a location for our new facility, we wanted to stay close to Chicago’s Interstate 90 due to the numerous partners in the area, as well as the proximity to O’Hare International Airport,” says Patrick Simon, the senior marketing and corporate planning manager for MC Machinery. “But our main concern was our employees and customers. We wanted to provide them a new state-of-the-art place to come to work to everyday with updated technological resources that enable us to better serve our customers.” Key features of the new facility include:

A 50,000 sq ft showroom displaying the company’s wide range of advanced manufacturing solutions, including Mitsubishi EDM and laser, milling and turning, press brake and more.

A machine refurbishment area dedicated to reconditioning pre-owned machines (known as the Encore program) leading to quicker turnaround and more availability.

State-of-the-art laboratory and clean room to accommodate PC board repairs.

Technologically advanced call center allowing customer service representatives to diagnose machine issues quickly and connect customers with the right applications manager.

The MC Remote 360 Central Station. A highly technical and visible area where MC Machinery’s remote monitoring software is used to diagnose disruptions to customer’s operations before they happen.

Modern employee cafeteria with healthy food options.

Opus Design Build, LLC is the design-builder, Opus AE Group, LLC is the structural engineer of record, and Heitman Architects is the architect of record and design architect. “We were thrilled to see their new home come to life and congratulate them on the official move-in to this new headquarters,” said Craig Kenmotsu, a senior project manager at Opus Design Build. “We’re seeing a high demand for flexible office spaces that serve multiple uses and this project is a great example of that as it will allow them to continue expanding their capabilities and serve their varied facility needs for years to come.”

www.mcmachinery.com