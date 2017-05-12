Methods 3D and Markforged Establish Partnership

Methods 3D will provide sales and service for Markforged 3D printers across North America.

Methods 3D, Inc. (Sudbury, MA), a provider of innovative production grade 3D printing solutions, announced that they have established a partnership with Markforged, Inc. (Cambridge, MA) an innovator in composites 3D printing. Methods 3D will provide sales, service and support for the Markforged line of 3D printers, including the Onyx series, Mark Two and Mark X. The partnership will expand access to both companies’ advanced additive manufacturing solutions to manufacturers across North America.

Markforged is an innovative 3D printing company that delivers same-day strong, working parts made of carbon fiber composites. They invented a proprietary continuous carbon fiber filament printing method and their products are used in the industrial, automation, automotive, aerospace and medical industries in over 50 countries worldwide.

“Their printers are an ideal complement to our extensive suite of additive manufacturing solutions,” said Jamie Hanson, the chief operating officer of Methods 3D. “With them, we will significantly enhance our customers’ production efficiencies by enabling them to quickly create tools, jigs and fixtures for myriad industrial applications. Our deep experience in metalworking manufacturing, combined with their expertise in high strength parts, is a perfect match for meeting today’s demanding manufacturing challenges.”

This partnership will also enable Methods Machine Tools’ Automation Group to design, integrate and provide unlimited solutions for their CNC machining automation systems with the ability to print unique end of arm tooling components for robots, jigs, fixtures and more. “Methods 3D offers a broad additive manufacturing platform and is on the leading edge of 3D printing, as well as traditional manufacturing,” said Greg Mark, the chief executive officer of Markforged. “We are excited to partner with a company that has a proven track record of delivering excellent, innovative manufacturing solutions.”

www.markforged.com, www.methods3d.com