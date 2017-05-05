Nesting Software Improves Sheet Yields up to 15 Percent

The V29 Nesting CAD/CAM software from BobCAD-CAM is offered in Standard and Pro versions, these new Nesting modules offer multiple ways for CNC machinists to get more parts out of every sheet.

In Booth 5527, BobCAD-CAM, Inc. (Clearwater, FL) showcases V29, their latest Nesting CAD/CAM software that delivers advanced nesting power with intelligent sheet optimizing technology that can increase material usage by as much as 15 percent for sheet cutting on CNC mill, router, laser, plasma and waterjet machines. Offered in Standard and Pro versions, these new Nesting modules offer multiple ways for CNC machinists to get more parts out of every sheet. One of the most notable ways is the addition of nesting optimizers that can be used to create either a fast nest or an optimal nest. Without any optimization, nests can be completed within a matter of seconds. However, by allowing the system to run as many as 102 trials, the system can improve material utilization by an average of three percent to 15 percent.

The whole purpose of nesting is to maximize your material usage so you get more parts and profit out of every sheet while reducing the amount of scrap material,” explains Greg Myers, the director of software development that is behind these new Nesting modules. “With this latest release, we’ve upped the level of control that the user has over nearly every aspect of the nest, while at the same time we’ve increased the intelligence level of the software to deliver part placements that result in much higher material utilization rates.” The new nesting CAD/CAM also includes all new options for working with remnant sheets and custom sheet shapes. This means that any irregularly shaped leftover sheets from previous jobs, which normally might go to the scrap pile, can be used to nest more parts on future jobs.

The entire nesting process has become a lot quicker and easier with the addition of modern CAM wizards. These provide a logical workflow for the user to define important nesting parameters, like part counts, tabs, sheet margins, filler parts, part-in-part nesting, grain direction for wood and metal projects, thermal considerations for laser and plasma jobs, part and sheet priority levels, and much more. These new modules work seamlessly within BobCAD-CAM CNC programming software, which means the user can do everything from designing and nesting their parts to creating toolpath programming, fully simulating the programming on a virtual version of their machine tool and generating G-code for their CNC machine.

Also on display will be the release of BobCAM for SOLIDWORKS Version 6, their latest Gold Certified CAM add-in version that provides users with access to tons of new time saving features, expanded toolpath control and a completely rebuilt Lathe module for faster programming and reduced cycle times, all while leveraging the SOLIDWORKS environment. This new software, which was developed largely on customer feedback, further enhances CAM programming power for everyone, from home shop machinists to Tier One manufacturers. V6 also introduces network licensing that offers a more convenient way for shops to manage and access their licensed software from any of their network connected workstations. “We’ve developed BobCAM V6 to meet the unique needs of all of our users, with new features like backplot, improved machine sequencing for drilling and a completely rebuilt Lathe module that will have an immediate impact on shop productivity,” noted Myers.

New features in BobCAM for SOLIDWORKS V6 include:

Backplot for verifying individual toolpath operations.

Improved Machine Sequencing for drilling.

A completely enhanced Lathe System.

Gouge Checking for 3-axis Pro Toolpaths.

Expanded capabilities for Thread Milling.

Single-click geometry updates.

A new Mill 3-axis Premium module.

Enhanced Simulation capabilities.

Improved 3-axis Pro Finishing Toolpaths.

More powerful Multiaxis Surface-Based Toolpaths.

