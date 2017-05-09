Okuma Completes Smart Factory

Their advanced Dream Site 2 Parts factory in Japan shortens lead times for parts used in machine tool production and for stocking service inventory.

Okuma Corporation (Oguchi, Japan), a world leader in CNC machine tool manufacturing, announced the completion of their new Dream Site 2 (DS2) parts factory in Oguchi. This facility improves their ability to respond to customer needs by shortening lead times and adding value through high-efficiency production. Parts produced will be used for machine tool production and also to stock service inventory. The DS2 began production in March 2017 as a self-contained start-to-finish production facility for small and medium lathes, and grinders. This is the second smart factory built at the company’s headquarters, following the Dream Site 1 (DS1) that was completed in May 2013 as one of the first self-contained start-to-finish smart factories.

The company is building their smart factories based on the goal of building futuristic operations that interweave automation with skilled techniques. These smart factories combine cutting-edge automation, technologies for unmanned operation, advanced IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and workplace know-how to achieve high-mix low-volume production while maintaining production efficiency equivalent to that of mass production.

The DS2 uses the most advanced IIoT to achieve highly efficient ultra-high-mix, low-volume production of machine tools.

More Advanced Automation by Using Smart Machines and Robots that Consolidate Processes: At the DS2 Parts Factory robots are utilized in advanced ways to build a completely automated parts machining system.

Accurate and Quick Work Instructions Using IIoT: All parts have workpiece identification tags (IDs) attached so the locations of the parts can be accurately known and controlled. This allows quick instructions to be given in machining and logistics.

Progress and Operation Monitoring that Promotes Improvements for Overall Optimization: The progress of production throughout the entire factory and the operation status of machines are all made visible, and data analysis is carried out in real time. The goal is a factory that evolves on a daily basis through the ability to improve in the work place.

