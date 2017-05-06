All-In-One PLCS Offer Greater Flexibility to Small Applications

New I/O configurations in the Unitronics Samba product family from CPU Automation include self-contained PLCs with onboard I/O and integrated HMI that provide powerful PID loops, data logging, recipes, an alarm management system and advanced communications control for small applications.

In Booth 3145, CPU Automation, Inc. (Tyngsboro, MA) showcases several new I/O configurations to the Samba product family from Unitronics. This series offers self-contained PLCs with onboard I/O and integrated HMI, providing powerful control for small applications. The new I/O configurations offer increased flexibility with the same great price/performance ratio. The award-winning Samba line of PLC + color-touch HMI now offers two configurations with analog outputs available in three control sizes: 3.5 in, 4.3 in, and 7 in. Other I/O options include digital, analog and temperature inputs, along with relay and transistor outputs. The integrated PLC offers a broad range of features including PID loops, data logging, recipes, an alarm management system, and advanced communications. Pricing for the Samba starts at $301.

Also on display will be Teledyne Dalsa’s new BOA Spot vision camera/sensor that offers an unparalleled price-to-performance ratio and combines a vision CPU, inspection software tools, camera, integrated light and optics all into one small IP67 rated package. The BOA Spot is offered in 640×480 and 1280×960 resolutions with two levels of software inspection tools. Programming is accomplished either right on the camera with its web browser server or with an off-line emulation package. The software’s GUI interface is extremely easy to use, self-navigating and designed for users with no or very little vision experience. “On board” I/O and industrial Ethernet protocols, such as Ethernet I/P and PROFINET, allow the BOA Spot to seamlessly integrate into control systems. Pricing for the BOA Spot starts at $1,095.

