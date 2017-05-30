Optics Protection for High Speed Fiber Laser Cutting

Fiber Shield Windows from Mate Precision Tooling provide maximum protection and increase the lifetime of precision lenses in laser systems by shielding valuable optic components in laser beam delivery systems from debris, fumes and other pollutants during the laser process.

Fiber Shield™ Windows from Mate Precision Tooling (Anoka, MN) are designed to provide maximum protection and increase the lifetime of precision lenses in laser systems. They shield valuable optic components in laser beam delivery systems from debris, fumes and other pollutants during the laser process. Fiber Shield Windows are durable enough to handle the harshest manufacturing environment. They are made of the highest quality fused silica to protect 1 Micron lenses from damaging back spatter and debris. They have tight tolerance surfaces, diameter and edge thickness, with clear apertures for maximum absorption and reflection. To ensure a quality cut, they have a robust coating that protects against dross, oils and airborne particulates. They are OEM approved and available in diameter sizes from .47 in to 2.17 in.

Fiber Shield Windows and 1 Micron Optics are available for most fiber laser systems, including Amada, Bystronic, Cy, Cincinnati, Durma, Ermak, Mitsubishi, Precitec, Prima, Salvagnini and TRUMPF. Mate now offers a complete line of laser accessories for fiber and CO2 laser systems that includes laser lenses, nozzles and additional accessories. All laser optic products are available for online ordering 24/7 with same day shipment, and all major credit cards accepted.

