Place-and-Press Inspection Systems

Keyence features their XM-1200 Handheld Probe CMM, a 3D measurement system that bridges the gap between hand tools and CMMs. Also on display will be their IM-7000 Instant Measurement System and the VHX-6000 Digital Microscope.

In Booth 3251, Keyence Corporation of America (Itasca, IL) will display their XM-1200 Handheld Probe CMM, an award-winning 3D measurement system that bridges the gap between hand tools and CMMs. Some of the advantages of this system are:

Simple operation. Perform high-precision measurements using the on-screen augmented reality guidance.

Shop floor ready. The XM Series can be implemented in any manufacturing environment due to its desktop size and robust design.

No maintenance required. Unlike conventional CMMs, the XM Series has no moving parts. This not only makes the system highly resistant to dust and vibration, but also eliminates the need for maintenance and hard calibration.

Automatic data and reports. All measurement results are automatically recorded and customized inspection reports can be printed with the push of a button.

Also on display will be their IM-7000 Instant Measurement System that allows users to measure up to 99 dimensions in seconds, automatically record data, and generate an inspection report at the push of a button. This new model retains these capabilities, but achieves 4X the measurement volume, meeting a wider range of user needs. Furthermore, this system is equipped with a newly-developed “light probe,” an innovative measurement technology that allows for measurement of features at specific heights. This new system applies the concept of simple “place-and-press” inspection to larger and more complex parts.

Visitors can also see the VHX-6000 Digital Microscope, a highly advanced, easy-to-use microscope that allows anyone to instantly obtain high-quality images. It revolutionizes how imaging and analysis are performed. The VHX Series is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional optical microscopes by providing high-resolution, large depth-of-field imaging and integrated 2D/3D measurement in a system that anyone can operate without any specialized training. The new VHX-6000 builds upon these advancements by adding improved imaging capabilities and simplified operation. Even more advanced measurement and analysis capabilities include ISO 16232 compliant contamination and cleanliness analysis and ASTM-compliant grain analysis. With a magnification range of 0.1X to 5,000X, the VHX Series enables a wide range of microscopic observation, from macro-scale stereoscopic imaging to the detailed analysis of an SEM. The microscope’s multi-lighting capabilities enable surface features, previously impossible to view, to become clear at the push of a button and changing and applying illumination setting multiple times is no longer required.

