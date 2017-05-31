Polygonal Clamping Technology for High Speed Micro-Machining

TRIBOS-Mini and TRIBOS-RM polygonal clamping systems from SCHUNK are now available for HSK-E 20, HSK-E 25, and HSK-E 32 spindle interfaces for outstanding change and positioning accuracy, maximum precision and superior running smoothness at high speeds.

Patented TRIBOS polygonal clamping technology from SCHUNK, Inc. (Morrisville, NC) has been setting standards in high precision micro-machining for many years in medical and dental applications, watchmaking and jewelry, as well as mold making and optical engineering. Due to high demand, the company has expanded their polygonal clamping line with the TRIBOS-Mini, which has been designed for micro applications and is now available for the high speed spindle interface HSK-E 20. Compared to conventional steep-angle taper interfaces, the HSK-E 20 ensures exact contact of the toolholder to allow outstanding change and positioning accuracy. The close tolerances of the tapered seat also result in maximum precision and superior running smoothness at high speeds.

Improvements in other interfaces include the TRIBOS-Mini and TRIBOS-RM series with the interfaces HSK-E 25 and HSK-E 32, starting with clamping diameters of 0.5 mm, which are now optionally available in fine-balanced versions with a balancing grade of G 0.3 at 60,000 rpm. Polygonal clamping can also be used for applications with very high requirements for dimensional stability and surface quality. For multi-axis machining centers, the robust TRIBOS-RM has been modified with an extended L1 dimension of 78 mm. This extra length can be used for many different tasks: in addition to direct clamping, it is suitable for clamping of smaller shank diameters. For machining of hard-to-access areas, the toolholder can also be combined with the standardized TRIBOS-SVL Mini tool extension. The universal 5-axis expert is available for the interfaces HSK-A 32, HSK-A 40, HSK-E 32, and HSK-E 40. Its shank diameter is 12 mm for all of these interfaces.

TRIBOS-Mini is now standardized with diameters of 1 mm, 1.5 mm, 2 mm, 3 mm, 4 mm, 6 mm, and 1/8 in. TRIBOS-RM is standardized with diameters of 3 mm, 4 mm, 6 mm, 8 mm, 10 mm, 12 mm, and 1/8 in. In addition to the existing interfaces HSK-A 25, -A 32, -A 40, -E 25, -E 32, and -E 40, both holders are now available for HSK-E 20 and for BT 30.

