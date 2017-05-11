Precision Tools and More for Motorsports

Starrett not only provides mechanics and technicians on the racing circuit with high precision tools, they also support the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Mechanics and technicians know that the difference between winning and losing can be a single, absolutely precise measurement. They choose tools from The L.S. Starrett Company (Athol, MA) for high precision, maximum reliability, and the durability required to withstand the hard-knocks world of motorsports. When performance is critical, only the best tools will do. Want to check out the line-up? Download the Precision Tools for Motorsports brochure from Starrett for free by clicking here .

Starrett has expanded their motorsports marketing program with continuing support of the newly unified NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Under the banner of Starrett Racing, they are the primary sponsor of the Flamingo Motorsports No. 16 with driver Timmy Solomito. In addition, Starrett Racing also supports the future of the sport through a driver development program as the primary sponsor of the Matt Swanson Racing No. 89 and driver Matt Swanson.

