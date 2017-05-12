Production and Support Machinery for the Cutting Tool

Rush Machinery introduces their latest updates of the FC-350W Wheel Truing and Dressing Machine and the Rush Easy-Cut Semi-Automatic Cut-Off Machine, and will also display their BMT200S Balancing Machine.

In Booth 1047, Rush Machinery, Inc. (Rushville, NY) will introduce their latest updates of the FC-350W Wheel Truing and Dressing Machine and the Rush Easy-Cut Semi-Automatic Cut-Off Machine, and will also display their BMT200S Balancing Machine. The updated FC-350W Wheel Truing and Dressing Machine includes the following features:

RushVision 2.0 with expanded image support, user ID and password controls, improved ease-of-use features, and an expanded help menu.

Improved dressing head pivots in both directions (-10 deg to +15 deg) relative to oscillation slide.

Optional On-machine Balancing that attaches quickly and easily; essential for precision applications.

The updated Rush Easy-Cut Semi-Automatic Cut-Off Machine includes a new and improved enclosure, and an optional 100 l (26 gal) Coolant System with five-micron filtration. Rush Machinery specializes in manufacturing, servicing and marketing a complete line of production and support machinery for the cutting tool industry, including Wheel Truing and Dressing Machines, Grinding Oil Filtration Systems, Carbide Rod Cut-Off Machines, Polycrystalline Tool Grinders, Drill and Tool Grinders, Tool Grinding Fixtures as well as Dynamic Balance Machines.

Rush Machinery, Inc., 4761 Route 364, Rushville, NY 14544, 585-554-3070, Fax: 585-554-4077, www.rushmachinery.com.