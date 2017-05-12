Quickly Fixture and Set-Up Welding & Fabrication Jobs Anywhere

The Rhino Cart Mobile Fixturing Station from Strong Hand Tools includes the welding table plus a 66-piece Clamp and Component Fixturing Kit that mates to the CNC precision-bored 5/8 in tabletop holes for accurate clamping or fixturing on the tabletop.

In Booth 5363, Strong Hand Tools® (Santa Fe Springs, CA), the manufacturer of innovative BuildPro® Modular Welding Tables and Strong Hand Tools Welding Clamps, Magnets, and Pliers, proudly debuts their new Rhino Cart Mobile Fixturing Station, a mobile fixturing and set-up table for fabrication, welding, or repair jobs. The Rhino Cart Package includes the welding table plus a 66-piece Clamp and Component Fixturing Kit (with adjustable positioning stops, hold-down clamps, pliers, and locating components) that mates to the CNC precision-bored 5/8 in tabletop holes (2 in spacing pattern) for accurate clamping or fixturing on the tabletop. The long-life, reversible 16 mm thick, 30 in D x 48 in W steel tabletop features a protective nitrided black oxide finish for wear, rust, and weld spatter resistance.

The robust steel table legs include locking casters and leveling feet for either stationary or mobile use anywhere in the shop. A series of shelves, racks, and a pegboard panel allow for the convenient, space-saving, organized storage of Rhino clamps, components and accessories so that the tools needed for each job remain within reach. The Rhino Cart frame has a durable, textured black powder coated finish for a shop-tough, easy to maintain exterior.

Strong Hand Tools, 8750 Pioneer Boulevard, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670, 800-989-5244 ext 213, pam@stronghandtools.com, www.stronghandtools.com.