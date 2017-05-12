Rego-Fix Opens New Facility in Indiana

This 20,000 sq ft North American headquarters in Whitestown enables them to double sales, distribution and support services under one roof as growth demands.

Nearly 100 guests, including customers, Whitestown and Boone County officials, members of the media and a representative from the Swiss Consulate, joined Rego-Fix Tool Corporation (RFTC) executives and employees to celebrate the opening of the company’s new North American headquarters in Whitestown, IN, on Friday, May 5.

The new 20,000 sq ft facility allows the precision tooling system provider for the manufacturing industry to further strengthen their overall customer support with even faster response times and increased available inventory, as well as provides them with room for future growth. The building – located in AllPoints at Anson Boulevard – sits on a triangular-shaped lot that mirrors the shape of the company logo. Rego-Fix chief executive officer Richard Weber described the new building as “an important milestone that expresses our commitment to support the American market with Swiss high precision tools.”

Twice the size of their previous location in Indianapolis, this new facility enables them to double sales, distribution and support services under one roof as growth demands. In addition to larger inventory and office space, it includes three shipping tables to speed order processing and an enhanced training area that includes onsite machine tools to perform cutting demonstrations and application engineering services for customers.

“They are exactly the type of company we want to attract to our community,” said Dax Norton, the town manager of Whitestown who was also present at the event to welcome RFTC to the local business community. “We are proud and honored to have them as new Whitestown residents.”

Click here to view a time-lapse video of construction of the new facility.

www.rego-fix.com