Roll-Kraft Expands Financial Team

Frank Mercuri is their new chief financial officer.

Roll-Kraft (Mentor, OH), an industry leader in manufacturing roll tooling for tube and pipe and roll forming shops around the world, announces the appointment of two key financial positions that will help to facilitate future growth:

Frank Mercuri has been appointed as their chief financial officer. He comes to the company with 20 years of experience in various accounting and finance positions, including chief financial officer and controller for Ericson Manufacturing, Vocon Design, and Brulant, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Cleveland State University, and is a member of the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants (OSCPA). He was awarded “CFO of the Year” by Crain’s Cleveland Business in 2009 and serves as the treasurer of the Chesterland, OH, chapter of the Lions Clubs International.

Former chief financial officer Richard Lazar has moved into the position of director of finance for special projects. He will be deeply involved in the company’s future growth initiatives, as well as related commercial and process improvements. He has been with the company for 35 years and has provided steady and consistent guidance over the years. His expertise will be a valuable asset as the company continues to grow.

The company is headquartered in Mentor and maintains other facilities in Lombard, IL (Chicago Roll Company); Houston, TX (Roll-Kraft Texas); and Ontario, Canada (Roll-Kraft Ltd.).

roll-kraft.com