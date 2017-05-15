Sandvik Coromant Appoints New President

Nadine Crauwels will lead their continuing development as a leading supplier of tools, tooling systems and know-how to the manufacturing industry.

Nadine Crauwels has been appointed as the new president of Sandvik Coromant (Sandviken, Sweden) and will be responsible for continuing to develop the company as a leading supplier of tools, tooling systems and know-how to the manufacturing industry. She has a solid background with the company, having previously worked as vice president and head of customized solutions and strategic relations, and had other roles within sales, product management, production introduction, and also as their company manager for Switzerland. She joined the company in 2000 and has more than 22 years’ experience in the manufacturing industry.

“I am very pleased that Nadine will take on this new role since she is a solid and modern leader with extensive knowledge and experience from our industry,” said Klas Forsström, the president of Sandvik Machining Solutions, who previously held the position as president of Sandvik Coromant. “Her leadership, along with their strong team, makes me feel highly optimistic for the future development of the company.”

“This is very exciting and I am looking forward to this new opportunity to continue to develop this fantastic company,” added Crauwels. “We are in a great position already today with leading products and solutions that deliver value to our customers around the world. We are driven by highly skilled and committed employees dedicated to supporting our users. With this management team I will make sure that we will execute our strategy to lead the industry forward and together shape the future of manufacturing. My focus will lie on securing the continuity of our success and strengthening our role as a market leader.”

Crauwels will report toForsström and be a member of the Sandvik Machining Solutions Management Team. Born in Belgium, she has a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Catholic University of Leuven Belgium.

