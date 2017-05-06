Saw Blades and Side Milling Cutters for a Wide Range of Applications

Standard saw blades and side chip clearance saws from Controx are ideal for a wide range of applications including, gold and silver jewelry, fastener production, resistors, electronics, thin or thick-walled pipes and profiles, extrusions, abrasive, high-tensile materials, and more.

In Booth 5738, Controx, Inc. (Springfield, OH), the U.S. subsidiary of Controx-Neuhäuser, presents a full line of standard saw blades and side chip clearance saws that are suitable for a wide range of precision cutting applications. Available in U.S. Imperial dimensions with diameters from 1 in to 8 in and metric dimensions from 20 mm to 250 mm, with fine, medium and coarse tooth pitch to suit application requirements. In addition to these standard saw blades and side milling cutters, Controx-Neuhauser also stocks replacement blades for Hydromat, George Fischer, Rohbi, Bimax, Presstal Eisele, different Screw-, Swiss-type- and other machines. Controx standard saw blades are manufactured from high speed steel (HSS), cobalt steel (HSSCo), or solid carbide and are available with or without PVD or CVD coating to enhance performance and service life. An in-house heat treatment facility ensures optimum quality saw blades and fast delivery. These are ideal for a wide range of applications including, gold and silver jewelry, fastener production, resistors, electronics, thin or thick-walled pipes and profiles, extrusions, abrasive, high-tensile materials, and more.

