Scalable End-To-End ERP Grows with the Business

In Booth 5653, Epicor Software (Austin, TX) will showcase the latest version of their next-generation ERP solution. A single end-to-end software system for business, Epicor ERP is available in the cloud or on premises and leverages Microsoft technology for greater access by today’s mobile-first workforce. Leveraging innovative technologies such as Web services, these end-to-end, industry-specific ERP software applications are designed to meet the needs of manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. With the scalability and flexibility to support long-term growth, the software is complemented by a full range of services, providing a single point of accountability to promote a rapid return on investment and low total cost of ownership. The expanded mobile framework supports responsive design and a modern user experience on virtually any mobile device and is the foundation for delivering a completely redesigned mobile dashboard application that connects users from varying roles within an organization to the right slices of ERP data from anywhere on any device.

These software applications are also data-aware, which allows them to natively render intelligence in terms of interactive dashboards, alerts, and reports. Combining them with external data elements using public APIs allows the company’s customers to manage end-to-end manufacturing processes more proactively.

The social framework of Epicor ERP is also changing the way people interact with ERP by integrating social capabilities to help external partners, suppliers and customers become part of the business process. Embedded in the system, information from these informal discussions is stored centrally in context with ERP data, instead of being housed in third-party systems.

