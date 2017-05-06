Sciaky to Provide Multiple EBAM Systems to American Parts Supplier

These large-scale metal 3D printing systems will provide the largest metal parts to aerospace, defense, automotive, and oil and gas manufacturers.

Sciaky, Inc. (Chicago, IL), a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and a leading provider of metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, has reached an agreement to provide multiple Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) systems to an American-based metal 3D printing parts supplier that will serve as a turnkey parts bureau for many industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and oil and gas. This parts supplier, who wishes to remain anonymous for competitive reasons, will unveil details of this project in the coming months.

“We are excited to further expand our one-of-a-kind, large-scale metal 3D printing technology with the marketplace,” said Bob Phillips, the vice president of marketing for Sciaky. “We are also proud that two American companies are working together in the additive manufacturing market to provide jobs for American families, without burdening the American taxpayer.”

Delivery of the first round of these EBAM systems is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2017. As the most widely scalable, metal additive manufacturing system in the industry (in terms of work envelope), EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 in (203 mm) to 19 ft (5.79 m) long. EBAM is also the fastest deposition process in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates ranging from 7 lb to 20 lb (3.18 kg to 9.07 kg) of metal per hour.

These systems bring quality and control together with IRISS®, the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System that is the only real-time monitoring and control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that the EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.

www.sciaky.com