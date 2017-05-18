Scotchman Announces Golden Anniversary Giveaway

To help celebrate their 50th anniversary, they are holding a sweepstakes drawing to give away a new 50 ton ironworker to a school shop class.

Firmly rooted in tradition with an eye on the future, Scotchman Industries, Inc. (Philip, SD), is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. It’s been half a century since they debuted their hydraulic-powered ironworker, and they are honored to have served the manufacturing industry in America and abroad over the years. Although five decades have passed since Arthur A. Kroetch founded the company, Scotchman has remained committed to building high quality dependable products, providing first-class customer service, and believing in the strength of American manufacturing.

Founded in 1967 with only six employees, the company introduced their industry revolutionizing product, the 35 ton hydraulic powered ironworker. Today, employing almost 80 people, they manufacture 14 different models of ironworkers, ranging from 45 tons to 150 tons in three distinctive styles, as well as a complete line of circular cold saws. “We are proud to say that our world-famous ironworkers are still made in small town Philip, South Dakota, U.S.A.” says Jerry Kroetch, the company president and chief executive officer. “Our company was founded on the principle of providing well-built machinery to help our customers find efficient solutions for their shop needs. Nothing has changed. We take pride in manufacturing quality U.S.-made metal fabricating machines that can be passed down from generation to generation.”

From the beginning, the company has maintained a reputation of high quality American craftsmanship. “That could not have been achieved without the support and dedication of our excellent team,” added Kroetch. “Every person here plays a very important role in the development of our company. We shall ever remain indebted to the contributions of our employees. Good employees are the foundation of great companies.”

Kroetch stated he is proud to cross another milestone in the history of the company and is extremely grateful for the customers who trusted Scotchman as their metal-fab solution for the past 50 years. “Our success story remains incomplete without the support of our customers,” he said. “Not only have they made us a part of their lives, but also helped us reach out to the world. Our customers spread the word faster and in a better way than any of our promotional materials could. We cannot thank them enough.”

On this golden anniversary, Scotchman Industries is announcing their 50 ton giveaway. Together with their valued customers, they want to pay it forward and inspire the next generation by gifting a new 50514-EC ironworker to a school shop class. Scotchman is a big supporter of shop class, and wants to see America’s youth grow up and embrace a fulfilling and productive career in the manufacturing and metal fabrication field. This is why their sweepstakes giveaway puts a powerful emphasis on schools. The sweepstakes winner will receive a $1,000 Scotchman tooling credit and the power to decide which lucky school will receive a new 50 ton ironworker. Please click here for more information on how to enter this ironworker sweepstakes.

Scotchman is looking forward to many more years of serving the metal fabrication industry, with a continued commitment to the future of American manufacturing. They pledge to provide the same best-in-class quality and service that they’ve been providing since the beginning.

www.scotchman.com